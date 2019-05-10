Runners honor fallen veterans by traveling to Indianapolis

Dozens of runners are on their way to Indianapolis while honoring those who gave their lives for their country. The 5th Annual Indiana Run for the Fallen kicked off Friday at the Memorial Coliseum.

The relay team will cover one mile for each fallen service member, all the way to the Indiana War Memorial, Indianapolis. The team will stop at each mile marker to give individual tribute to waiting Gold Star family members, friends and comrades. The goal of the event is to create a 140 mile memorial trail through Indiana.

The run will go through Decatur, Berne, Geneva, Portland, Redkey, Albany, Muncie, Yorktown, Daleville, Anderson, Pendleton, Fortville, McCordsville, Lawrence and finish on Sunday May 12 at the Veterans War Memorial Plaza downtown Indianapolis at 1 p.m.

If interested in watching their progress, the group does a number of Facebook Lives while on the run. Donations are also accepted on their Facebook page as well.