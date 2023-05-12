FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Runners are reading the names of more than 500 fallen troops from Indiana on a 3-day trip that takes participants from Fort Wayne to Indianapolis.

It’s the ninth year of Run for the Fallen, and participants are running 140 miles to honor Hoosiers who were killed while serving our country during the War on Terror, including Operation Iraqi Freedom, Enduring Freedom and New Dawn, organizers said in a release.

Runners will stop at each mile and read the name of a service member- totaling 548 names altogether, the release said.

The event started Friday morning with a program at the Memorial Coliseum before runners took off on the route that will guide them to Indianapolis by Sunday.

The organization has a livestream on Facebook with updates on the runners’ progress.