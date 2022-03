FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Running Club held Saturday the 42nd annual Nutri-Run in celebration of National Nutrition Month.

Yearly participants have embraced the early springtime race, which is known to often have unpredictable conditions, the organizers said in a release.

The Nutri-Run, held at The Chapel, was the first opportunity to participate in the running club’s IronStrider series. Runners were asked to bring nonperishable food to be donated to Milford Food Bank.