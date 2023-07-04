FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Runners gathered at Foster Park on Tuesday to not only celebrate the Fourth of July, but also raise awareness toward mental illness.

The Fort Wayne branch of the National Alliance of Mental Illness (NAMI) hosted its annual “Run White & Blue” 5K fundraiser.

The entry fee cost $32 for adults and $15 for children ages 14 and younger, and participants received a shirt and free Kona Ice after the race.

NAMI Fort Wayne aims to build better lives for Americans affected by mental illness by addressing the stigma surrounding the topic.