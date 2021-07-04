Run, White and Blue race raises money for NAMI Fort Wayne

All proceeds from the race benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness Fort Wayne (NAMI).

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Run, White and Blue 5K and One-Mile Walk was held at Foster Park on Sunday.

“It’s a fun event, most people have the 4th of July off. Plus, it’s got a built in theme of run, white and blue,” said Steve McMahon, the race director.

All proceeds from the race benefit the National Alliance on Mental Illness Fort Wayne (NAMI).

“We provide free support and education to families providing affected by mental illness,” said McMahon. “One out of five people has a mental illness. So, it really affects just about everybody in some way. There’s a great unreached segment of the population that we’re trying to reach.”

This was the fifth year for the race. McMahon said it usually raises about $6,000 for the organization.

Racers wearing the best red, white and blue were awarded a prize.

More information about NAMI Fort Wayne can be found here.