Run or walk a 5K to support mental health awareness this Sunday with Mental Health Services of Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Mental Health Services of Northeast Indiana is inviting the public to participate in the “Run for You 5K” on Sunday.

“Come out and run for YOU! The Run for You 5K is designed to build up confidence and encourage advocacy for mental health awareness. Come out and have fun, raise awareness, and be apart of something bigger than all of us,” the organization said.

The race will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and begin at the Hutzell Athletic Center, located at 1001 Leesburg Rd.

All funds raised will be donated to Mental Health America of Northeast Indiana.

You can purchase tickets or donate to the cause here.