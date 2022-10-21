FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A local organization that teaches girls to be “joyful, healthy and confident” is set to hold its season-ending 5K the day before Halloween – and you can participate IN COSTUME.

Girls on the Run of Northeast Indiana will hold its Fall Season COSTUME 5K Oct. 30 on the campus of Purdue Fort Wayne.

Girls on the Run is program for girls in 3rd-8th grade that works to counteract the impact of youth bullying, inactivity, and self-confidence decline through running. Girls gain confidence by setting and meeting running goals during 8-week long seasons, in which they meet twice a week for 75 minutes.

“Our program is unique because we encourage girls to be collaborative rather than competitive,” said Executive Director Diana Fahrer. “We do not set goals for them, so the only person they are competing against is themselves.”

The program also teaches girls life skills like managing emotions, resolving conflict, helping others, and making intentional decisions.

The 5K is open to the public and anyone is encouraged to “dress up in costume and come party and run with us!“

The 5K begins at 3 p.m., but the GOTR Village opens at 1:30, where participants can “bling their bib,” have their hair decorated, post inspirational messages to each other’s shirts, get their faces painted and get photo booth pictures taken. Dancing and fun is expected, with a live DJ.

You can register for the 5K at gotr-nei.org/5k.

For more on the Girls on the Run program, click here.