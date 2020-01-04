Run Hard. Rest Well. focusing on better well-being

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A local nonprofit wants you to be a champion of rest. It also encourages you to do that, while helping colleagues and organizations thrive.

Run Hard. Rest Well. is hosting a retreat to do just that, all while educating and advocating about the importance of rest.

The nonprofit started in 2008. Its mission is, “Champion rest. Equip leaders. Change culture. Through our efforts individuals thrive, families flourish and organizations excel.”

Founder Brenda Jank says they help people focus on four different rhythms of rest: physically, in relationships, stillness, and solitude.

On February 20th, RHRW is hosting a retreat at the Community Grief Center on Homestead Road. Hours for the retreat are 9 a.m. until 12 p.m., and then 1-4 p.m.

For more information about RHRW, click here.