Run As One 5k supports veterans

Posted: Apr 13, 2019 04:03 AM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Run As One is a Fun 5K run/walk/ruck showing the unity of veterans groups and the community to enrich the lives of our local veterans.

The 5K will start at 9:30 with Rise 'N Roll donuts and other treats awaiting participants as they finish the course.

At 10:30 a.m. there will be drawings for door prizes.

Run As One will take place Saturday, April 13, 2019 from 9:30 am - 11:00 am at Foster Park, located at 3900 Old Mill Rd. It is a free event.

This is open to all ages and abilities. To register click here.

