Rummage sale fundraiser held at Purdue Fort Wayne campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Allen County Extension Homemakers Association is holding its rummage sale fundraiser this weekend.

The sale includes things like small appliances, toys, clothing and children’s books. Plus, anyone who stops by can get a free packet of garden seeds: carrots, radishes, pumpkin, squash, flowers and more.

“These seeds were donated to the Master Gardeners at the extension office here [at Purdue Fort Wayne], and they have an abundance. So, we’re giving them away for free for each one that comes,” said Janet Turnbow President, Extension Homemakers of Allen County.

This is the first year for the fundraiser but the Homemakers Associations dates back a lot longer.

“We are over 106 years old, just in Allen County. Statewide, they started in 1913. Allen County has 10 clubs with over 100 members. And we serve the community with local charities like the cancer society,” Turnbow said.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Purdue Extension office on the Purdue Fort Wayne campus.