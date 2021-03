FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Rub a Dub Dub Dog Grooming located at 3234 Illinois Rd, Fort Wayne held its annual celebration where dogs can take photos with the Easter bunny on Saturday from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Visitors were able to dress up their dogs for the photos. There was also a Wicked Cupcake’s food truck on site.