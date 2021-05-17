Roving patrols, sobriety checkpoint to take place in Kosciusko Co. Friday

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Kosciusko County Traffic Safety Partnership announced that the Kosciusko County DUI Taskforce will continue to conduct roving patrols and sobriety checkpoints during the month of May.

The DUI Taskforce Indiana is a year long statewide project aimed at reducing alcohol-related crashes, deaths and injuries, the press release said. With the increase in traffic, the DUI Taskforce is committed to making the roads safer by their increased presence and DUI enforcement throughout Kosciusko County.

On Friday from 10 p.m. – 2 p.m., the taskforce said it will be conducting Roving Patrols and Sobriety Checkpoint in Kosciusko County.

This project is made possible through grants received by the Indiana Criminal Justice Institute, Traffic Safety Division.