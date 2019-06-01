Roush Lake boat ramps closed due to flooding

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved File photo of J. Edward Roush Lake courtesy U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved File photo of J. Edward Roush Lake courtesy U.S. Army Corp of Engineers

HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) - According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, boat ramps at Roush Lake in Huntington are closed due to flooding.

The DNR says the north and south boating ramps are closed until further notice.

Small boats such as kayaks that can be put in from shore are still permitted. Officials say visitors should still watch for floating debris like tree branches and logs.

The Kil-So-Quah campground and a few roads south of the lake are also closed because of flooding.