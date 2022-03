FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction will affect routes in an area on Fort Wayne’s north side starting Monday.

At 7 a.m., Union Chapel Road will be closed at its intersection with Parkview Plaza Drive for more than three months for roundabout construction, the Allen County Highway Department said in a report.

The report said the road- which is near I-69 and Parkview Regional Medical Center- will reopen June 17 at 5 p.m.