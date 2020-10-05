Roundabout at Five Points intersection along Goshen Avenue opens

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Goshen Avenue roundabout at the Five Points intersection is complete and open to traffic.

Fort Wayne Mayor Tom Henry and area business owners and residents gathered Monday morning to celebrate the completion of the improvement project. Improvements include new sidewalks, decorative lighting, landscaping, and a roundabout at the intersection of Sherman Boulevard, Lillian Avenue and Goshen Avenue.

The Goshen Avenue improvements stretch from State Boulevard to Cambridge Boulevard.

“These are improvements that upgrade a major corridor, but more importantly, add safety features to connect businesses and neighborhoods,” said Henry. “The Five Points roundabout will enhance traffic flow and safety, and anyone familiar with the area will definitely appreciate the sidewalks and stormwater improvements. It’s a significant improvement for the businesses and the Lincoln Park and Five Points neighborhoods.”