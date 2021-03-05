Round up at Penn Station to benefit Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – March is World Down Syndrome Month and Turnstone Center is teaming up with Penn Station restaurants to benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana (DSANI).

Now through March 21, customers at Penn Station can round up their purchase to donate to DSANI. Anyone who donates $2 or more will receive a ‘buy one get one’ small sandwich coupon to use at a future visit.

DSANI’S executive director hopes the campaign can help raise awareness about individuals with Down Syndrome.

“They absolutely are normal people in every sense of the word. They just have a few more things that they have to overcome to achieve some of the things that come very easily to you and I. They are so capable of so very many things,” said Shelley Yoder, Down Syndrome Association of Northeast Indiana.

This campaign is happening at all Penn Station locations.