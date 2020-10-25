Ross Dress for Less opens in Glenbrook Commons

FORT WAYNE. Ind. (WANE) — A new business opened its doors at the Glenbrook Commons strip mall on Saturday.

Department store Ross Dress for Less opened up shop in the space previously occupied by Toys R Us. Toys R Us closed its doors in 2018 as the company dealt with money troubles.

According to Ross’s website, the store is open every day from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm. and they are hiring.

