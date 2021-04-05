Rosetta Stone Level 1 available for free at Kendallville Public Library

KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Have you been wanting to learn a language but don’t know where to start? The Indiana State Library has teamed up with Rosetta Stone to offer the basic course in the language of your choice for free.

The Kendallville Public Library announced Monday that you can access INSPIRE through the library’s website and then clicking on “INSPIRE” under Online Resources.

Watch the how-to video on KPL Connect (http://bit.ly/KPLRosettaStone) and to see exactly how to access Rosetta Stone Level 1.

The library said that if your IP is recognized as being inside the state, you will be able to access INSPIRE instantly. If your IP is not recognized, you will be asked to create a free account.

If you have any issues accessing Rosetta Stone or INSPIRE, contact INSPIRE@library.in.gov.