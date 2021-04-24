Rosa Jean Gillespie Foundation hosts clothing drive for Fort Wayne Community

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Rosa Jean Gillespie Foundation hosted a clothing drive at 320 East Superior Street in Fort Wayne to serve the Fort Wayne community on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Ebony Grant, Executive Director of the Rosa Jean Gillespie Foundation, said that they host monthly events offering free food, free clothing, and other items. She says that the foundation’s goal is to “sow into the community” to give back to those in need.

When asked how she felt about Saturday’s hearty turnout of donations, Grant said, “One word. God. God is absolutely amazing. We could not have done this without him. He is the foundation of everything that we do.”

To participate in future Rosa Jean Gillespie Foundation events, check out their Facebook page.