FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Fire Department is investigating what caused a fire in the Waterloo Gardens apartments on Bunt Drive. That’s off East Paulding Road.

FWFD responded to the 5800 block of Bunt Drive just before 10 p.m. Saturday night. When they arrived, they found flames shooting through the roof of an apartment, according to FWFD. Crews worked to get the adjoining apartments evacuated and stop the spread of the fire to the other apartments.

The fire caused the apartment’s roof to partially collapse, as the fire spread to the attic, according to FWFD. No injuries were reported. Only one apartment suffered heavy fire, water, and smoke damage. It took fire crews just over 20 minutes to get the fire under control.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.