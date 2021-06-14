Ronald McDonald House is open and looking for volunteers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Ronald McDonald House of Northeast Indiana (RMHC NEIN) is open to serve families and is looking for dedicated volunteers.

“Volunteering is a wonderful way to serve your community, make new friends, and make a meaningful difference in the lives of others,” said RMHC NEIN.

Ronald McDonald House said volunteers must be 18 years old and are asked to commit to a three hour shift every other week. Volunteer roles include:

House Refresher – Help keep the Ronald McDonald House looking fresh and clean by doing basic housekeeping duties as well as stocking supplies.

Comfort Cart Attendant – The Comfort Cart visits pediatric floors of the hospital. Volunteers push the cart through the hospital offering families snacks, drinks and sharing information on the Ronald McDonald House.

Front Desk Concierge – Be the welcoming face families see when they come to the Ronald McDonald House. Greet guests and visitors, answer phones, assist with guest registration and check out as well as giving tours.

“I enjoy volunteering at Ronald McDonald House because it gives me a sense of purpose. Also, I empathize with parents of sick kiddos…it’s stressful enough to be a parent in “normal” conditions. I’m glad the Ronald McDonald House is here to help ease that stress of having a child in the hospital,” said Kelly B.

Individuals interested in joining the RMHC family can learn more or start the application process by: