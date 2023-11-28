FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate Giving Tuesday, Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Northeast Indiana put its own spin on the day by hosting its first “Giving Brewsday” at The Hoppy Gnome.

The event allowed people to stop by The Hoppy Gnome to have a drink, and all proceeds went to RMHC of Northeast Indiana, which aims to support the families of ill children.

Jenifer Veatch, CEO of RMHC of Northeast Indiana, said the event received positive feedback from the community.

“We’ve had a lot of great responses from our community,” Veatch said.

More information about RMHC of Northeast Indiana can be found on the organization’s website.