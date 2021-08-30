Ron Turpin announces bid for State Senate District 14

LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WANE) – Monday morning, Ron Turpin announced his bid for State Senate District 14 at the Leo-Cedarville Town Park.

This announcement comes just three days after State Senator Dennis Kruse announced he is retiring. Turpin calls Senator Kruse a mentor of his.

“To me it’s a continuation of the community service I’ve done for 25 years here. That really advocating for northeast Indiana in Indianapolis to get big bold things done here,” Turpin said.

Turpin says he will defend the traditional Hoosier conservative values of faith, family and freedom. He believes the government closest to the people governs best and the state should move more power to its residents and away from politicians and bureaucrats in Indianapolis.

“I would first and foremost describe myself as a Christ-follower. I am also a husband, father, conservative businessman and a community leader that has a history of delivering positive results. In the State House, I will fight for fiscal responsibility, preservation of local decision making vs. State control, reform of out-of-control state agencies, and strengthening of our local infrastructure, including revitalization of our rural communities. We look forward to sharing our common sense and conservative message with the people of the 14th District,” Turpin said.

Bio:

Ron and his wife, Kathy have been blessed all of their married life to call Allen County home where they raised their two children, Madi and Cameron (both currently students at Taylor University).

Ron has spent most of his career working in finance, and if elected would be the only CPA in the State Senate. Currently, Ron serves as the Chief Financial Officer and Head of Civic Engagement at Ambassador Enterprises, one of the largest companies headquartered in Northeast Indiana, with over 3000 employees and $1 billion of revenue as of 2021. Previously, he held executive-level tenures at Lincoln Financial Group and Gibson Insurance. Ron is a certified public accountant, graduate of the Indiana University School of Law and admitted to the Indiana Bar.

In addition to his role with Ambassador, he has been a strong advocate for education, serving on the IPFW Community Advisory Board, the University of Saint Francis Board of Trustees, and the Nazarene Theological Seminary. Currently, Ron is a member of the East Allen County School board and an adjunct faculty member at Taylor University.

He has served as a board member for almost two dozen local, regional and statewide philanthropic organizations. He has provided leadership to organizations such as the Indiana Natural Disaster Relief Fund and Fort Wayne Legacy Committee. He also was recently elected as Chair of the Northeast Indiana Strategic Development Commission.

Faith is central to the Turpin’s, with Ron and Kathy investing the last 25 years in their local church, Grace Point Church of the Nazarene. During these years they have led a variety of ministries that support families and young children. Ron also has served for many years as an adult Sunday School teacher where he loves to help build his, and his class’, faith journey.

To learn more about Ron Turpin, visit ronturpin.com