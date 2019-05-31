Rome City man handed 12 years for drug trafficking

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. These items were found after a search warrant was served at a Rome City home on Wednesday, June 27, 2018. (Noble County Sheriff's Department)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - One of five people arrested in May 2018 after police raided a Rome City home and found drugs, cash and a gun inside has been sentenced.

Glen Jacobs, 43, of Rome City was sentenced to 12 1/2 years in prison followed by 4 years of supervised release. He previously pleaded guilty to distributing a controlled substance and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

According to a Noble County Sheriff's Department report, police served a search warrant at a Park Drive home in Rome City. The raid was the culmination of a 6-month investigation by the Rome City Marshal's Office, Noble County Sheriff Department, Noble County Prosecutor's Office, DEA and other federal agencies into narcotics and stolen items in the home, the report said.

During the raid, police found meth, syringes and various items of drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash, a Mossberg pump shotgun and shells, an image from the sheriff's department showed.