FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Sherman Boulevard was closed for a few hours Monday night as crews responded to a rollover crash near downtown Fort Wayne.

According to the Fort Wayne Police Department activity log, crews were called to Sherman Boulevard and High Street, near Bloomingdale Park, at 7:35 p.m. for a crash with injuries and a person pinned in the vehicle.

It’s not clear how the crash happened or how many people were in the car. An officer at the scene told WANE 15 that the injuries were non-life-threatening, but no other details were released.

An electrical worker was on scene cleaning up a power pole that was hit. He said the wires weren’t connected to anything anymore and the crash didn’t cause any power outages. The car also hit a tree.

Sherman Boulevard was closed for nearly two hours.