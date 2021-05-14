Rolling slowdowns planned for I-69 Sunday morning

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced that rolling slowdowns will take place on I-69 in Fort Wayne on Sunday.

INDOT said the rolling slowdowns will be conducted starting at 7 a.m. There will be two slowdowns for crews to remove electrical lines over I-69 near S.R. 14. Each rolling slowdown will last approximately 15 minutes.

Drivers can expect the slowdowns to happen between mile marker 301 and 309, INDOT said.

If the work cannot be completed due to weather, the backup date is May 23.

INDOT is urging drivers to stay alert near crews and follow traffic directions carefully. Drivers are encouraged to allow extra time when driving through this area. Drivers should slow down and drive distraction-free through all work zones.

