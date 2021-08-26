Rolling slowdown planned for Saturday evening on I-69 in Grant Co.

Photo courtesy of the Indiana Department of Transportation

GRANT COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) announced a rolling slowdown on I-69 planned for Saturday.

The rolling slowdown is scheduled to take place at 10 p.m. near C.R. E 500 S between mile marker 253 and 265 in both directions of the interstate. The rolling slowdown is expected to last for 20 minutes.

INDOT said Indiana Michigan Power (I&M) crews will be installing a fiberoptic line.

If the work is unable to be completed due to weather, the alternate date is Sept. 11.

