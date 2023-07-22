ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) — Rolling Into Roanoke celebrates its 10 year Saturday in a day full of what the festival is calling, “10 years of auto awesomeness.”

Rolling Into Roanoke features over 500 show cars and brings in spectators from all over Indiana to celebrate the history of the Village of Roanoke and the cars featured on downtown streets.

This year tribute-themed cars from every year will be there as well as special attractions from auto museums and private collections.

The festival goes Saturday from 10 am to 3:30 pm, with awards being given out at 3. The event stretches from downtown streets to Roanoke Park.