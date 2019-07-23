Roller hockey championships bring 15,000 visitors to Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A roller hockey championship series is in Fort Wayne for the next two weeks.

The State Wars United Roller Hockey Championships have returned to Fort Wayne for its 15th anniversary. The SportONE Parkview Icehouse is hosting the two-week event.

The tournament expects to bring in more than 15,000 players, parents and officials including 296 teams (3 from Indiana) from 22 states, 4 provinces, and 11 countries. The sporting event expects to generate more than $3.5 million.

Admission is free to the public. For the full schedule of games, visit StateWarsHockey.com.