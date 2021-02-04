Roller Dome changes policies after weekend fight

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After an incident involving police occurred over the weekend, the Roller Dome is changing some of its policies.

Saturday night a fight broke out inside the Roller Dome, which ended up continuing outside. Officers were called in to help.

This incident forced ownership to shut down the Roller Dome for the rest of the evening.

Owner Kim Wall says in 71 years they’ve never had a problem as bad as last weekend. Now they’re changing a few changes:

Roller Dome plans to close at 9 p.m. or 9:30 p.m.

Requiring a parent or chaperone at all times for children under the age of 16

Wall said that they want to make sure that the Roller Dome is a fun location for the whole family.

“Seventy years ago my mom and dad started as an entertainment family and we think we’ve done a good job for the city. The city has supported us unbelievably over the years, and we want to continue that same reputation,” Wall said.