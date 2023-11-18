FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grab the AquaNet and your best leg warmers. Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control and Roller Dome North are hosting a fundraiser for the shelter.

Abigail Reyes with Animal Care and Control stopped by WANE 15 to share more. You can see that in the interview above.

Rolling into the ’80s! supporting Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control is on Saturday, November 25. It’s happening at Roller Dome North from 12 – 4 p.m. That’s at 444 West Coliseum Boulevard. It costs $9 and includes skate rentals. The funds will help support Animal Care and Control’s Humane Education department. You can click here to learn more.