Rokita: Louisiana judge temporarily blocks Head Start COVID-19 mandate

MONROE, Louisiana (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita confirmed in a tweet that a federal judge has temporarily blocked a vaccine and mask mandate from programs receiving Head Start funds.

Rokita said in a tweet sent late Saturday night that a judge in Louisiana temporarily blocked a federal mask and vaccine mandate centered on preschools funded by the federal Head Start program, which helps children from low-income families prepare for the K-12 school experience.

Another win for liberty! In response to our suit, a federal judge temporarily blocked the Biden Administration’s mandate that childcare programs receiving Head Start funds vaccinate employees and mask toddlers. We will keep up our fight to defend freedom. https://t.co/jTiaTitTZ6 — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) January 2, 2022

The mandate called for all preschool staff and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of January, while also requiring that children age 2 and older wear masks indoors and in some outdoor situations.

According to court documents tweeted out by Rokita, Judge Terry Doughty blocked the mandate in part because it was not issued by Congress and forced workers to choose between getting vaccinated and losing their job.

“Although this case is about the Head Start Mandate, the real issue is separation of powers

under the United States Constitution,” Doughty said the court documents. “Specifically, whether the Agency Defendants, government agencies under the Executive branch, have the authority to impose the Head Start Mandate.”

This is the fourth lawsuit from Rokita and state attorneys general that targets federal mandates from the Biden Administration.