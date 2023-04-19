LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana’s attorney general has filed a lawsuit against a car dealer who allegedly rolled back odometers by a combined total of more than 3 million miles on vehicles sold in LaGrange County.

Todd Rokita filed a lawsuit against Flexible Auto Sales LLC, owned and operated by John Allen. Allen is accused of rolling back the mileage readings on the odometers of at least 42 vehicles “in order to deceive purchasing consumers,” according to court documents.

Most of the vehicles came from auto auctions, and the mileage of each was documented before going to the dealership. The lawsuit alleges Flexible Auto Sales falsified those documents in addition to rolling back the actual odometers on cars sold between 2018 and 2022, documents show.

The lawsuit alleges the tampering violates the Indiana Deceptive Consumer Sales Act, the Indiana Odometer Act, the Federal Odometer Act and the Motor Vehicle Unfair Practices Act.

Rokita seeks injunctive relief, consumer restitution, treble damages, civil penalties, costs and other relief, according to a release from the attorney general.