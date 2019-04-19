Rocker Melissa Etheridge to play at the Clyde Theatre

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The concert is at the Clyde Theatre on Wednesday, June 19.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Rock artist Melissa Etheridge is coming to Fort Wayne.

Etheridge is known for such songs as “I’m the Only One”, "Come to My Window", “Bring Me Some Water" and many more. She's also been nominated for a number of awards including an Academy Award, winning in 2007 for Best Original Song, and multiple Grammy's, winning in 1993 as Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female.

Her brand new album, “The Medicine Show”, was recently released on April 12th. She was featured on CBS THIS MORNING on April 15 discussing her career and new music.

The concert is at the Clyde Theatre on Wednesday, June 19. All ages are welcome to the show.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. Tickets are: $52.50, $72.50, $82.50, $102.50. You can buy tickets by clicking on this link.

