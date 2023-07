FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Rock the Plaza made another big hit Saturday, July 1 by featuring more of the region’s biggest music acts.

This week’s concert featured Sum Morz, Maleena Felger, Chris Hambrick, and Alicia Pyle & the Locals.

Rock the Plaza is a completely free event and open to all ages. The event happens every Saturday at 6 pm at the Downtown Public Library Plaza until the end of summer.

Find out more on Rock the Plaza’s Facebook page.