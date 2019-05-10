Rock the Plaza returns for another summer

Local News

by: Drew Bogs

A summertime tradition is back at the Allen County Public Library. Officials released the 2019 lineup for Rock the Plaza

The series features fourteen free concerts that showcase four different local bands each week. Concerts take place every Saturday starting June 8. 

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, chair, or food. Guest are asked to not bring pets because Pint & Slice will be on site every concert.

For those who are unable to attend in person, concerts will air on ACPL’s Access Fort Wayne, Comcast channel 55 and Verizon channel 25. The concerts will also be livestreamed on the Library’s radio station WELT 95.7. 

Rock the Plaza is performed at the Main Library Plaza between 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. 

Rock the Plaza 2019 Lineup:

June 8

June 15

  • Gaucho
  • Marnee
  • Monarch
  • Dave Todoran & the Mobile Home Wreckers

June 22

June 29

July 6

July 13

July 20

July 27

  • Bending Mercury
  • Craig Guy
  • The Humanity
  • Walkin Papers

August 3

August 10

August 17

  • Bad Hombres
  • Brian Lemert
  • Damon Mitchell
  • URB

August 24

