Rock the Plaza returns for another summer

A summertime tradition is back at the Allen County Public Library. Officials released the 2019 lineup for Rock the Plaza.

The series features fourteen free concerts that showcase four different local bands each week. Concerts take place every Saturday starting June 8.

Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, chair, or food. Guest are asked to not bring pets because Pint & Slice will be on site every concert.

For those who are unable to attend in person, concerts will air on ACPL’s Access Fort Wayne, Comcast channel 55 and Verizon channel 25. The concerts will also be livestreamed on the Library’s radio station WELT 95.7.

Rock the Plaza is performed at the Main Library Plaza between 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Rock the Plaza 2019 Lineup:

June 8

June 15

Gaucho

Marnee

Monarch

Dave Todoran & the Mobile Home Wreckers

June 22

Frog Hollow

Todd Staszak

The Kickbacks

Unlikely Alibi

June 29

July 6

PlumDingo

Basketcase

Three Cities

Exterminate All Rational Thought

July 13

July 20

APQ Harmonic

Phil’s Family Lizard

Sunny Taylor Band

Moser Woods

July 27

Bending Mercury

Craig Guy

The Humanity

Walkin Papers

August 3

906 Band

Susan Mae & the New Yesterday

Kerosec

Jon Durnell Band

August 10

Mojo Rising

Insta Gators

Bonsai

Joey O Band

August 17

Bad Hombres

Brian Lemert

Damon Mitchell

URB

August 24