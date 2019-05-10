Rock the Plaza returns for another summer

A summertime tradition is back at the Allen County Public Library. Officials released the 2019 lineup for Rock the Plaza.
The series features fourteen free concerts that showcase four different local bands each week. Concerts take place every Saturday starting June 8.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a blanket, chair, or food. Guest are asked to not bring pets because Pint & Slice will be on site every concert.
For those who are unable to attend in person, concerts will air on ACPL’s Access Fort Wayne, Comcast channel 55 and Verizon channel 25. The concerts will also be livestreamed on the Library’s radio station WELT 95.7.
Rock the Plaza is performed at the Main Library Plaza between 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.
Rock the Plaza 2019 Lineup:
June 8
- Zen BBQ
- Gregg Bender
- El Camino Hot Tub
- Grateful Groove
June 15
- Gaucho
- Marnee
- Monarch
- Dave Todoran & the Mobile Home Wreckers
June 22
- Frog Hollow
- Todd Staszak
- The Kickbacks
- Unlikely Alibi
June 29
July 6
- PlumDingo
- Basketcase
- Three Cities
- Exterminate All Rational Thought
July 13
July 20
- APQ Harmonic
- Phil’s Family Lizard
- Sunny Taylor Band
- Moser Woods
July 27
- Bending Mercury
- Craig Guy
- The Humanity
- Walkin Papers
August 3
- 906 Band
- Susan Mae & the New Yesterday
- Kerosec
- Jon Durnell Band
August 10
- Mojo Rising
- Insta Gators
- Bonsai
- Joey O Band
August 17
- Bad Hombres
- Brian Lemert
- Damon Mitchell
- URB
August 24
- OLC
- Paul Stephens
- Secret Mezzanine
- Pop N Fresh