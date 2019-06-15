Rock N’ Brew returns to Parkview Field

Rock N’ Brew brings live music and beer tastings together in a unique way. The event features over 100 beers to choose from, with unlimited samples.

Rock N’ Brew is Saturday, June 22nd at Parkview Field.

General admission tickets are $30, which includes the unlimited sampling. VIP tickets are $60, which includes an additional hour of sampling, access to the VIP area with a full meal, a full beer, and access to additional beers exclusive to VIPs.

Popcorn, pretzels, and water are available with admission tickets to those without VIP passes.

New this year is a brew just for 99 the Bear, you get the first taste at Rock N’ Brew.

Designated driver tickets are also available for purchase.

Rock N’ Brew kicks off at 6 p.m., and runs until 9. VIPs get the party started at 5 p.m.

For more information including the beer list and acts performing, click here.