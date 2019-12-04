Robert Boren named new Huntertown fire chief

Robert Boren was named the new fire chief of the Huntertown Fire Department.

HUNTERTOWN, Ind. (WANE) — A new fire chief has been named for the Huntertown Fire Department.

The Perry Township Trustee office named Robert Boren as the new chief in a letter on November 14. Boren has 22 years of experience with the department, including the position of Operations Chief under Chief Mike Feely.

Feely is assisting in the transition and will continue in the office with different roles after 11 years as chief.

“It was the leadership of Chief Feely that has taught me on how to be an officer today and I’ll forever be grateful for that fact,” Boren said.

The department thanked Mike Feely for his service as chief and wished him luck in his future endeavors.