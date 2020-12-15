Gas leak from truck spills into Little Wabash River near Roanoke

ROANOKE, Ind. (WANE) – An estimated 3,000 gallons of gasoline were spilled from a gasoline truck late Monday night near a Lassus Handy Dandy convenience store, spilling into storm drains that lead to Cow Creek and the Little Wabash River.

According to Huntington County Emergency Managment Director Robert Jeffers, a driver delivering gasoline struck a parking barrier pole around 11:25 p.m. Monday night. Gas began to leak from the truck into storm drains and Cow Creek, which feeds into the Little Wabash River.

1st Street is closed between U.S. 24 and High Street as emergency crews clean up the fuel spill near the convenience store and near the river. All businesses in the immediate area of the spill are closed.

Officials are worried the spilled gasoline could cause a fish kill, but there are no other concerns with the river at this time.

The cleanup is expected to take several hours.