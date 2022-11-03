FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Several downtown Fort Wayne roads have been closed to traffic as crews prepare – again – to bring down the last remaining section of the old St. Joseph Hospital.

Fort Wayne Police said sections of West Main Street, Broadway, and Van Buren Street would be closed until the building is torn down.

Demolition is expected to be “sometime today,” according to FWPD Sgt. Jeremy Webb.

Road closures include:

W. Main St . from Fulton to Jackson

Broadway from Main to Wayne

Van Buren from Superior to Berry

Demolition crews have tried numerous times over the last several days to bring down the last section of the old hospital, but efforts have repeatedly failed.