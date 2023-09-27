FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne will be celebrating a new first early next year.

Road to Recovery is a network of halfway homes throughout Fort Wayne that, up until recently, were primarily focused on men.

Organizers announced that in 2024, they will be opening up the city’s first addiction recovery center exclusively for transgender women and non binary people.

The new house is set to open up in January, starting off with six beds. Organizers said this will be the first of its kind not only for Fort Wayne, but also in the state of Indiana.

Road to Recovery said it will be working with different organizations across the area, including The BRAVE Alliance and the Pride Center in Fort Wayne, to get transgender people appropriate care, such as addiction counseling and therapy.

Organizers said even though the new house will be the first of its kind, they hope that it won’t be the last.

Plans are already underway to convert another home that will cater to transgender men as well.

For information about how to help the people at Road to Recovery and upcoming fundraisers they’re hosting, click here to visit their Facebook page.