FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Road to Recovery hosted one of its very first events Friday to raise funds for new residences exclusively for transgender women and nonbinary adults.

The fundraiser, Recovery Doesn’t Have to Be a DRAG, had a focus on supporting trans women and nonbinary adults who take part in the program. The focus of Road to Recovery is to not only break the stigma around addiction but to help those in their program re-enter the community as active members.

“There is so much stigma within the addiction community and the LGBTQ+ community,” said Justin Calloway, Program Manager for Road to Recovery.” We’re all just here trying to get help and make a way in this life.”

The goal of Friday’s fundraiser was to focus on providing a home for transgender women and nonbinary adults taking part in the programs with proper safety precautions, such as new locks, surveillance cameras, etc. The new home will have 6 beds to accommodate those struggling with addiction.

To donate to Road to Recovery it is recommended to message them on Facebook to see what they may need most.