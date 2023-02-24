FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne crews are about to start months-long repairs on a section of East State Boulevard that will eventually create a smoother drive in the Georgetown area.

A project begins Monday along State Boulevard between Reed Road and Georgetown North Boulevard that is expected to be complete by early September, the City said.

Named the East State Boulevard Concrete Rehabilitation Project, the City said the job limits start 500 feet west of Reed Road, and end 200 feet east of Georgetown North Boulevard, across from Georgetown Square. Brooks Construction is replacing broken concrete panels, and working on partial depth patching on some of the deteriorating joints.

The area will then be micro-milled, creating a smooth driving surface and reducing the noise associated with concrete roads, the City explained.

The traffic signals will also be updated at Reed and Maplecrest roads, as well as Georgetown North Boulevard.

Details were not provided on any lane closures or construction zones.