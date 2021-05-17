Road rage leads to motorcyclist hitting breaks and flying off motorcycle

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a road rage incident caused him to hit the breaks abruptly and fly off the motorcycle.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 62 on report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Responding deputies report that Jeffrey Clingerman, 28, of Columbia City was traveling north on S.R. 3 at a high rate of speed and hit the breaks abruptly which caused him to be ejected from the motorcycle. The deputies learned that this was a result of a road rage incident involving another vehicle and driver.

Clingerman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered head trauma and a wrist injury, deputies report. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Deputies learned that Clingerman had a suspended license and no motorcycle endorsement.