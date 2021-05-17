Road rage leads to motorcyclist hitting breaks and flying off motorcycle

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

Photo courtesy of the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcyclist is in the hospital in critical condition after a road rage incident caused him to hit the breaks abruptly and fly off the motorcycle.

At approximately 5:25 p.m., deputies with the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department were dispatched to the intersection of S.R. 3 and C.R. 62 on report of a crash involving a motorcycle.

Responding deputies report that Jeffrey Clingerman, 28, of Columbia City was traveling north on S.R. 3 at a high rate of speed and hit the breaks abruptly which caused him to be ejected from the motorcycle. The deputies learned that this was a result of a road rage incident involving another vehicle and driver.

Clingerman was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash and suffered head trauma and a wrist injury, deputies report. He was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

Deputies learned that Clingerman had a suspended license and no motorcycle endorsement.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss