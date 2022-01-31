Road crews preparing for impactful snowfall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — City of Fort Wayne and Allen County road crews are preparing for a potentially significant snow event this week.

The WANE 15 Live Doppler 15 Fury weather team is tracking back-to-back storm fronts that could produce as much as 20 inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday. A Winter Storm Warning is currently in place from 5 a.m. Wednesday to 7 p.m. Thursday.

That amount of snow will take work and time to clear from area roadways.

The city of Fort Wayne said Monday it was checking its fleet ahead of time and said its plow trucks would “be ready to begin snow removal when needed.”

“Crews are prepared to plow around the clock throughout the snow event,” the city said in a news release. “The Street Department urges citizens to be patient and to avoid traveling on the streets while crews are plowing. It could take a long time to clear streets if Fort Wayne receives close to a foot of snow, and salt will not be applied until the streets are cleared.”

The city plows on 18 snow routes, with a minimum of two trucks on each. Main roads are prioritized, followed by secondary roads and Citilink bus routes, then residential roads. All told the city is responsible for 1,200 miles of streets and roads.

For more on the city’s snow routes, click here.

“While no snow event is exactly the same, as a rule of thumb it usually takes 10-12 hours AFTER the snow stops falling to plow and salt priority one and two streets,” the city said. “Residential streets generally take 48 hours to plow, assuming the plow trucks can continue working on those areas and don’t have to move back to priority one or two streets.”

Allen County said its plow would roll out when “the roadways are determined to be too slippery or a significant amount of accumulation is covering the roadways.” The Allen County Sheriff’s Department will also contact the Highway Department when the roads are in need of treatment, the county explained.

The Allen County Highway Department uses five graders, 27 tandem axle dump trucks, seven single axle dump trucks, and four one-ton small dump trucks, as well as ten heavy duty pick-up trucks, for snow and ice control. The county’s north and south districts have 12 zones apiece, and each zone will have at least one truck, and some will have two or more trucks. Graders are assigned to gravel roads, areas with large drifts of snow, and clearing berms of snow build-ups, the county explained.

INDOT said it will detail its full snow plan Tuesday morning.