FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The travel status for Allen County has changed from a Watch to an Advisory due to improving road conditions according to Allen County Office of Homeland Security Director Bernie Beier.

City and state highway crews continued clearing and treating roads overnight. County crews resumed clearing and treating unincorporated roads at 4 a.m. While travel lanes have improved, there are still some snow, slush and slick spots.

Motorists are encouraged to use caution and slow down, ease into turns and lane changes. Use turn signals and slow down before exiting highways onto ramps and overpasses.