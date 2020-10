FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne apple orchard, Cook's Orchard, lost nearly half of their apple crop this year due to weather throughout the growing season. They said that while some farmers have had a good growing season, certain weather events this year negatively impacted the apple crop as a whole.

"In May we had this cold spell and it froze out several varieties. Also the dry weather that we've been having, no rain, and so the apples have been coming in smaller than normal. That's what's happened to our crop this year," said Al Ruch, store employee at Cook's Orchard.