BLUFFTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Bluffton Parks Department is warning of a “bunch of road apples” on the River Greenway.

In a post on Facebook, the department is reminding residents that there is a city ordinance that prohibits the use of horses on sidewalks, pedestrian walkways, hiking, biking or jogging paths.

“If you enjoy horseback riding please keep your animals on the street where they are allowed and not of the trails where we walk and bike,” the department said.