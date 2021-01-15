Riverfront work continues after pandemic pause, restroom construction planned

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After the COVID-19 pandemic put riverfront planning on hold, the design process has re-started one year after drawings were shared with the public. Community Development and design teams have shifted their attention to the second phase of developing public open space along the St. Marys River downtown.

“Last we left it, was when we unveiled all the drawings to the public input meeting back in December of 2019, so we’re picking up from that point,” Community Development Administrator and Landscape Architect Stacy Haviland told WANE 15. “Now we get to move forward with design development through phase two.”

The second phase of development includes land west of the historic Wells Street Bridge to Ewing Street, and east of Harrison Street to the Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge at Clinton Street.

Designs for the next phases of riverfront development were unveiled Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019.

During the December 2019 meeting, Community Development representatives shared conceptual and schematic drawings of new docks and trail as well as a new overlook and improved access to the river. That design process put on hold because of the pandemic, is coming back to life.

“We’ll look to make sure that the grading works, and that we’ve got all the right utilities in place and we don’t have conflicts with things,” Haviland explained. “From there we’ll work through construction documentation so that we can have bid documents to bid it out to contractors. If all goes well, assuming that COVID doesn’t pause things again, we would be looking at potentially spring of 2022 for installation.

Before that work begins, people who visit Promenade Park will can expect something new popping up this spring. A restroom is planned for the area near the park’s playground on the north side of the river, along Harrison Street.