Riverfront Fort Wayne starts new event on ‘found’ art

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Making something beautiful out of nothing is the focus topic at an event next week. Creativity for a Change is at Promenade Park. The event is being put on by Riverfront Fort Wayne.

Riverfront Fort Wayne says participants will learn about “found” art, meaning using items that are usually recycled.

At the first Creativity for a Change, participants will draw out ideas for a mural. The design chosen will be created out of recycled bottle caps.

The event is free and open to the public. It starts at 2:30 p.m. inside the pavilion, on Sunday, January 19th.

For more information, click here.